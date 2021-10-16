Kent Parks is reminding residents that the county’s vaccine verification order will impact its programs and facility use starting Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

Effective Oct. 25, all program participants and facility patrons at the Kent Commons, Kent Senior Activity Center, and Kent Memorial Park Building will be required to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the Verification of Vaccination Order issued by King County Public Health.

Verification will be required to participate in all classes, sports leagues, activities, events, fitness programs, personal services, private rental use, or other gatherings at the Kent Commons, Kent Senior Activity Center, and Kent Memorial Park Building. This mandate also applies to Spotlight Series performances scheduled at Kent School District Performing Arts Centers. Additional vaccination verification locations may be added if necessary.

Please note that failure to comply with King County’s COVID vaccination or negative test verification requirement will result in removal from the building.

Here’s more info from Kent Parks:

IMPACTS:

All patrons age 12 and older must provide verification they are fully vaccinated prior to participation. Fully vaccinated means that a person has received all the required doses of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, and 14 days have passed since the final dose. Verification will take place at facility entry points.

Verification is not required for quick and limited purposes such as dropping off a student, deliveries or registration transactions. As an alternative to providing vaccine verification, individuals age 12 and older may provide proof of a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.



MANDATE EXEMPTIONS:

School-based youth programs (regulated by state guidelines) Children 11 and younger Outdoor programs with attendance less than 500



WHAT CAN YOU USE AS PROOF OF VACCINATION?

CDC COVID-19 vaccine record card or photo of vaccine card. Printed certificate or QR code from MyIRMobile.com. Other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. Additional identification, such as a driver’s license or ID, is not required. Please Note: Documentation of medical or religious exemptions are not accepted.



WHAT TYPE OF NEGATIVE COVID TEST IS ACCEPTABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO PROOF OF VACCINATION?

Digital or printed documentation of results from one of the following administered within the previous 72 hours: Negative FDA-approved molecular test (also called a PCR test) Negative FDA-approved antigen test (also called a rapid test) Documentation must be from a testing agent such as a laboratory, health care provider, or pharmacy. Self-administered rapid tests (also called a home test) will not be accepted.



IS THERE A GRACE PERIOD BEFORE A 12-YEAR-OLD NEEDS TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION?

12-year-olds are required to be vaccinated, but this mandate recognizes that it takes additional weeks after they turn 12 to complete all shots and be fully vaccinated. 12-year-old children may participate if an adult can state that the child is in the process of getting vaccinated.



Please Note: The Vaccine Verification Order does not replace the mask mandate currently in effect. Masks are still required in all indoor locations; verification requirements are an additional layer of protection on top of masks and social distancing.

Community health continues to be our top priority. We will continue to monitor guidelines and industry best practices, and adapt our policies as appropriate.

Thank you for your support in keeping our community healthy.

For more information, please call (253) 856-5000 or email [email protected].