SPONSORED:
Kennedy Catholic High School will be holding their Fall Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.
“See all that our school has to offer, and find out firsthand why Kennedy Catholic is an excellent choice for your student.”
https://www.kennedyhs.org/domestic-admissions/open-house-rsvp
Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S 140th Street:
