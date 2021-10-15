Pacific Raceways, in coordination with ML Racing Legend, will be hosting the 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event at the upper paddock of the race track in Kent on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the racetrack.

Here’s more info:

Dust off your costumes, grab your family, and RACE on in to Pacific Raceways for some socially distanced fun for all ages.

This year they have expanded the spook-tacular “vehicle path” and expect to have 200 decorated trunk hosts.

Each child will be provided a small bag of candy. Last year Pacific Raceways gave out 1,500 bags of candy and the event was well-attended.

“We have made exciting changes to driving path taking cars through the ‘wooded sections’ of our property, spread out the trunks so there will be no stopping or delays in the path and we are adding more than 100 trunks!! This will be a HUGE event with a goal of getting everyone through quickly and not turning a single person away no matter when you arrive.”

With more than 1,500 children in attendance last year we are looking for Donations, Sponsorships and lots (and lots) of Trunk Hosts. The goal is to have 200 trunks and at least 2000 ponds of candy!! If you or someone you know typically volunteers with a group who hosts a Trunk or Treat but find COVID restrictions for the 2021 events have caused you to cancel, call us…we have more than enough room and would LOVE to include any and all groups interested in participating. This includes youth groups, school groups, car clubs, childrens organizations, church volunteers, etc.

There will be a FREE Photos, decorated cars from a variety of local businesses, car clubs, racers and even a few schools. We already know that there will be a tow truck, firetruck and multiple police cars on site decked out for the holiday event, as well!

This event is hosted my ML Racing Legends and Pacific Raceways. All sponsors will be recognized on the Pacific Raceways Facebook page, the event flyer and along the driving route of the Trunk or Treat.

All donations are tax deductible: ML Racing Legends, EIN: 82-3656041

WHAT: 2021 Pacific Raceways 3rd Annual Drive Through Halloween Trunk or Treat Event. Hosted by Pacific Raceways and ML Racing Legends.

200+ trunk volunteers Concessions available for purchase from Four Horseman’s Catering Free Photos



WHEN: Oct. 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/851846285488045

WHERE: Pacific Raceways, 31001 144th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042: