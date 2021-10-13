Effective Oct. 25, 2021 program participants and facility patrons at Kent Commons and the Kent Senior Activity Center will be required to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the Verification of Vaccination Order issued by Public Health Seattle – King County.

Verification will be required to participate in all classes, sports leagues, activities, events, fitness programs, personal services, private rental use, or other gatherings at Kent Commons and the Kent Senior Activity Center.

This mandate also applies to Spotlight Series performances scheduled at Kent School District Performing Arts Centers.

WHO IS IMPACTED:

All patrons 12-years of age and older must provide verification that they are fully vaccinated prior to participation. Fully vaccinated means that a person has received all the required doses of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, and 14 days have passed since the final dose. As an alternative to providing vaccine verification, individuals may provide proof of a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours prior to participation. Verification will take place at facility entry points. Verification is not required for quick and limited purposes such as dropping off a student, deliveries or registration transactions. Youth sports are exempt from this mandate. School-based youth programs are regulated by statewide guidelines, and are exempt from this mandate. Children 11 and younger are exempt from this mandate. Outdoor programs with attendance less than 500 are exempt from this mandate. Please note that failure to comply with King County’s COVID vaccination or negative test verification requirement will result in removal from the building.



WHAT CAN YOU USE AS PROOF OF VACCINATION?

CDC COVID-19 vaccine record card or photo of vaccine card Printed certificate or QR code from MyIRMobile.com Other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. Additional identification, such as a driver’s license or ID, is not required. Note: Documentation of medical or religious exemptions are not accepted.



WHAT TYPE OF NEGATIVE COVID TEST IS ACCEPTABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO PROOF OF VACCINATION?

Documentation must be from a testing agent such as a laboratory, health care provider, or pharmacy. Self-administered rapid tests (also called a home test) will not be accepted. You can show digital or printed documentation of results from one of the following administered within the previous 72 hours: a negative FDA-approved molecular test (also called a PCR test), or a negative FDA-approved antigen test (also called a rapid test)



IS THERE A GRACE PERIOD BEFORE A 12-YEAR-OLD NEEDS TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION?

12-year-olds are required to be vaccinated, but this mandate recognizes that it takes additional weeks after they turn 12 to complete all shots and be fully vaccinated. 12-year-old children may participate if an adult can state that the child is in the process of getting vaccinated.



The Vaccine Verification Order does not replace the mask mandate. Masks are still required in all indoor locations. Verification requirements are an additional layer of protection on top of masks, and social distancing.

“Community health continues to be a top priority in all Kent Parks programs and facility use,” Kent Parks said in a statement. “We continue to monitor guidelines and industry best practices and adapt our policies as appropriate. Thank you for your support in keeping our community healthy.”

For more information, please call (253) 856-5000 or email [email protected].