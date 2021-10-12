Volunteers are needed for the final Clean Up event of the year, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, starting at 9 a.m. in downtown Kent.

“Thanks to you, we’ve made a big impact this year with clean up events,” organizers at the Kent Downtown Partnership said.

The KDP is looking for individuals, families, and groups who can help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, raking/sweeping.

“Join us and make some new connections.”

WHERE: 307 W. Gowe Street, Kent (map below)

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20, starting at 9 a.m.

INFO:

Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. We’ll supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves, and a few pairs of garden gloves to loan. All activities will be outdoors, with plenty of space for social distancing.



SIGN UP HERE: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44ABAB2CAAF58-meeker

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/1184916831995589/