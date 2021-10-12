The Kent Police Department will be participating in the DEA nationwide Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at its police headquarters, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Many do not know how to properly dispose of unused medicines, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away: both are potential safety and environmental hazards.

The Kent Police Department will work directly with the DEA to properly dispose of medication.

WILL COLLECT

Controlled, non-controlled and over the counter substances. May bring medicine in original container or remove from its container and dispose directly into disposal box at site — if original container is submitted, remove any identifying information by removing label or use permanent marker All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container DEA will collect vape pens or other e-dgarettedevicesfrom individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices. It is important to stress that the DEA is not responsible for removing the batteries from the devices. If the battery cannot be removed, individual consumers can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the vape pen or e-cigarette devices for proper disposal. Individual consumers may also contact their local Hazardous Materials Management Facility to determine if they accept these devices, and for additional guidance regarding proper disposal.



WILL NOT COLLECT:

Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes, or medical waste Any substances that are illicit pursuant to either state or federal law, such as marijuana or methamphetamines



For more info, contact Stacy Judd at 253 856-5883 or email [email protected].

“WE WILL BE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND PLEASE WEAR A MASK”

The Kent Police HQ is located at 232 4th Ave S.: