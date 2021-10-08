On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held a Mayoral Debate between incumbent Dana Ralph and challenger Dawn Bennett at the ShoWare Center Heritage Club.

The event was part of a membership luncheon hosted by Kent Chamber CEO Zenovia Harris, moderated by Carmen Goers, with audience questions asked by Todd Minor.

The debate lasted a little over one hour.

Below is the full debate (NOTES: running time is 1-hour, 9-minutes; also, due to a tech issue, there is a video glitch/freeze frame at the 26:08 mark that lasts for a little over 1-minute, but please note that audio continues):