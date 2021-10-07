SPONSORED :

With people spending more time online during the pandemic, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest risks and learn how to manage them.

As a member-owned credit union, BECU is committed to safeguarding our members’ personal information and ensuring they have the tools they need to be safer and more secure in virtual settings.

This includes offering free financial guidance articles and webinars, as well as hosting our annual shred event from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at our Tukwila branch (12770 Gateway Drive, Tukwila, WA 98168).

BECU’s Chief Information Security Officer Sean Murphy also is offering a few of his tips:

Cybersecurity Tips from BECU’s Chief Information Security Officer Sean Murphy:

Don’t click on links from unknown sources and take extra caution with hyperlinks in emails and text messages, as they could contain a harmful virus. Make sure that anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date. Refresh your familiarity with traditional scams and feel confident you’ll know what to do if you encounter them. Examples include skimmers, robocalls, job scams, copycat websites and elder financial abuse. SMS phishing (smishing) and voice phishing (vishing) are also becoming increasingly common cyber threats. When trying to access your banking information online, go directly to your financial institution’s website instead of clicking on links in text messages or emails. Also, don’t be afraid to call your financial institution if you suspect suspicious activity – they are happy to verify any information and provide assurance. Avoid logging into any online banking or financial accounts using public Wi-Fi. From unencrypted networks and possible malware distribution, to cybercriminals using devices to eavesdrop on Wi-Fi signals, there are a variety of associated risks. Use more than one form of identification to log into a desired account and always look for ‘https’ when submitting personal information such as your address or payment method. The ‘s’ indicates the site is using a security certificate to protect your data from third parties.



For more info, visit https://www.becu.org.