Trunks and Volunteers are wanted for the Kent Downtown Partnership’s “Trunks “O’ Treats” at their Street of Treats Halloween event on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, from 2 – 5 p.m.

“Decorate your car/truck/van trunk in a theme of your choice and hand out treats to the kiddos as they make their way around downtown,” KDP organizers said.

“This is a serious hoot, guaranteed smiles for miles.”

If you’ve got a vehicle with a trunk, or a truck, van or hatchback and the good will to help, please inquire with Erica at (253) 813-6976 or email [email protected].