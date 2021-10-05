Join Kent Police Chief Padilla and the Kent Police Department at an evening of casual conversation on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Half Lion Public House.

“We know how much you love our Coffee with the Chief events, so we thought we would be creative with an after work hours gathering,” police said. “Come fellowship with KPD and ask the Chief the tough questions, meet your KPD Officers, and mingle with our special guests.”

NOTE: KPD will not be drinking during event. Alcohol will not be provided by the City of Kent. MUST BE 21+ AND OVER NEVER DRINK & DRIVE



