The Kent community lost one of its finest with the recent passing of Marge Williams, a longtime Volunteer who truly put “service above self” for the city and its residents.

While her Kent Rotary credentials were long, Marge had too much heart to serve with just one organization, and served with many groups across the community including the Kent Chamber of Commerce and Kent Music4Life.

“Marge, you will be dearly missed.”

The celebration of the life and faith of Marge Williams will be held this Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Kent Covenant Church.

“I have known Marge and Harry for as long as I have worked in Kent, 21 years,” fellow Rotarian Greg Haffner told I Love Kent. “They were always the dynamic duo. She lit up a room when she came in. Her sincerity to do good in the community was contagious and she made sure to try to engage as many people as possible. She made it look so easy and wanted people to enjoy helping. She will be missed greatly, but I feel so fortunate to have been able to know her and volunteer alongside her.”

The Kent Rotary released the following statement on Facebook:

“Words can’t adequately describe how much Marge Williams meant to our club and our community.

“We know many people who have been inspired and encouraged by Marge’s commitment to others and to service. It is our hope that people will honor Marge’s life by following in her footsteps as volunteers and donors to nonprofits.

“We love you Marge and will miss you tremendously.

“We also acknowledge Harry Williams, Marge’s husband – together they were an amazing couple!”

On a personal note, we will miss receiving Marge’s sweet phone call reminders about upcoming events, not to mention seeing her volunteering at almost every one and thoroughly enjoying her company.

Kent Covenant Church is located at 12010 SE 240th Street: