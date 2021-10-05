Kent won the “Battle of the Badges” round 3 (Mayor’s edition), which was fought in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Grocery Outlet in Auburn.

Kent Police Officers, Puget Sound Firefighters and Mayor Dana Ralph tore through the aisles against Auburn reps, grabbing whatever goods they could fit into a cart to help supply our food banks.

“It was a tough battle with Auburn, but we won by a razor’s edge,” Kent Police said.

A grand total of $2,490.44 was collected – Auburn had $1,202.57 worth of goods and Kent captured $1,287.87! The best news is – Auburn Food Bank is keeping all that food courtesy of their Grocery Outlet, and the Kent Food Bank is getting a check for the same amount courtesy of the Kent Grocery Outlet.

“Everyone wins when we work together.”

“Are we done yet? No way! Stayed tuned as we are planning another event before year’s end. Thanx for playing Auburn! You guys were rugged competitors.”

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department

Donate to the Kent Food Bank here: https://kentfoodbank.org/