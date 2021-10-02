Kent’s next Residential Recycling Collection event will be held at Hogan Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Each spring, summer and fall the City of Kent hosts a free recycling collection event from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items not normally accepted at the curb.
Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected will be reused or recycled.
Here’s what you can bring:
- Appliances
- Batteries
- Cardboard
- Concrete, brick, rock
- Documents for shredding
- Electronics (No TV’s or monitors – click here for more details)
- Mattresses
- Porcelain – toilets and sinks (remove seat and wax ring)
- Propane tanks
- Scrap metal
- Styrofoam
- Tires (limit 10)
- Textiles
Hogan Park is located at 24400 Russell Road:
