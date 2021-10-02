Kent’s next Residential Recycling Collection event will be held at Hogan Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Each spring, summer and fall the City of Kent hosts a free recycling collection event from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items not normally accepted at the curb.

Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected will be reused or recycled.

Here’s what you can bring:

Appliances Batteries Cardboard Concrete, brick, rock Documents for shredding Electronics (No TV’s or monitors – click here for more details) Mattresses Porcelain – toilets and sinks (remove seat and wax ring) Propane tanks Scrap metal Styrofoam Tires (limit 10) Textiles



Hogan Park is located at 24400 Russell Road: