From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

The Des Moines Police Department on Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) released a surveillance video clip taken in the front parking lot of the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, where a fatal shooting killed three early Sunday morning, Sept. 26.

The video captures video and audio taken just seconds before the deadly shooting begins (NOTE: the actual shooting is not included in this video clip):

Police said that the incident began over a dispute between two patrons inside the bar, then escalated outside until suspects in two separate vehicles started shooting into the crowded parking lot.

One of the six victims is in stable condition at Harborview, and two have been released from the hospital. Sadly, three were killed during the incident.

At this point, detectives are still gathering and reviewing tips as well as other surveillance cameras.

“We have received several tips and are actively following up on those leads,” Sgt. Scott Oak said.

Police say they also obtained quite a few pieces of evidence, which were submitted to the crime lab Monday morning for DNA analysis.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office planned on conducting autopsies Monday, and will release victim names soon.

Police say they have not identified anyone or any vehicle in the video clip as a suspect and are asking the public to please contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301 if they have any information related to the suspects in this homicide.

The public may also provide an anonymous tip through Puget Sound Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of suspects at www.crimestoppers.com.