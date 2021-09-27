Do you have pets? Not sure if they’re licensed? Then this event is for you:

‘Love Them, License Them’ is a pet licensing event set for this Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. put together in collaboration with Kent Station and Regional Animal Services of King County.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kent Station’s AMC Plaza (map below).

“It’s important to make sure your Kent dog or cat is licensed so they can be returned to you if they get loose or run away. It’s simple, affordable and good for the community!”

You can learn more about the importance of licensing your pets, enter them in a costume contest, win prizes and grab some free swag.

This will be held at the Kent Station AMC Plaza: