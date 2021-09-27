The region’s annual “Battle of the Badges” food drive fundraiser event is returning for Round 3 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at the Grocery Outlet in Auburn.

This time though, there’s a twist – rather than just Puget Sound Fire and the Kent Police Department going head to head, it’s Kent and Auburn Police versus Puget Sound Fire and the Valley Regional Fire Authority.

To top it off, Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus and Mayor Dana Ralph will be joining this time, so you already know this is about to be quite the competition.

“I’m really excited to participate, but even more excited about how the food we race to collect will be going directly to the Kent and Auburn food banks to support families in need in our communities,” Ralph said.