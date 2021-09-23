Kent Parks announced this week the completion of nine new vinyl art wraps on traffic signal control boxes, bringing the total to 30 throughout the City of Kent.

Here’s one of the new wraps:

Be sure to check them out at the following locations when you’re out and about:

W. Meeker St. and SR167 Underpass, Artist: Susan Hass 108th Ave. SE and SE 222nd Pl., Artist: Brooke Borcherding Washington Ave. and Meeker St., Artist: Kelly Loney 104th Ave. SE and SE 248th St., Artist: Hailey Tayathy Kent-Kangley Rd. and SE 256th St., Artist: Johanna Porter Pacific Hwy. S. and S. 240th St., Artist: Naoko Morisawa Central Ave. and Pioneer St. (pictured), Artist: Linda McClamrock 42nd Ave. and Reith Rd., Artist: Hoa Hong 4th Ave. and Willis St. roundabout, Artist: Overall Creative



This project is part of the City of Kent’s Public Art program, and is a partnership between the Kent Arts Commission, Kent Parks Planning and Development, Public Works Department, and Kent Police Department.

It is intended to curb graffiti and create a visually dynamic and interesting environment.