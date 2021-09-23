Luca Stricagnoli will perform as part of Kent’s Spotlight Series on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center (map below).

Luca Stricagnoli, born and raised in Italy, is an acoustic guitarist known for his unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has garnered over 100 million views on his music videos and led him to perform at venues across the globe.

Using up to five guitars in the same piece, modified capos, and self-conceived stratagems, Luca continually leaves his audiences in awe and wondering what’s next for the up-and-coming guitarist. In addition to his musical abilities, Luca brings an enthusiastic energy to the stage. His music has been featured in countless magazines and TV channels and has grabbed the attention of world-famous artists such as “Red Hot Chili Peppers” and “Walk Off The Earth.”

Luca has been a Spotlight Series audience favorite twice previously as part of the popular International Guitar Night shows. This will be his first solo concert in Kent.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors and $15 for youths. Tickets for this and all Spotlight Series performances are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services, and partially funded by 4Culture and a variety of business and individual sponsors.

Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center is located at 10020 SE 256th Street: