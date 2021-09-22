SPONSORED :

Dave Mitchell, a buyer’s specialist for Team Marti of John L. Scott, was named a Hometown Hero by the Seattle Mariners at their Sept. 15, 2021 home game.

This season the Mariners are honoring exceptional members of the greater Pacific Northwest community for their critical roles in helping others endure, survive and work to overcome the pandemic. Mitchell accepted the award on behalf of a team that provided over 3.5 million pounds of emergency food.

Description automatically generatedThroughout the COVID pandemic in the greater Kent area, Mitchell worked tirelessly to organize volunteers and organizations to feed those struck hardest by the stay-at-home orders and other challenges. He spent countless hours volunteering with Kent Community Partners and was a key leader in their emergency food operations.

Mitchell’s networking and connections with businesses and friends provided a forklift, powered pallet jack, training and many other tools and resources. As a result of his outstanding work, the Rotary Club named Mitchell a Rotary Hero and presented him with the rare Avenues of Service district award in July. This summer, Mitchell was also named interim executive director of the Kent Community Foundation who founded Kent Community Partners to serve the community during the pandemic.

“This award is representative of the hundreds of volunteers and donors from the greater Kent area that pulled together to accomplish the critically important task of providing food to people in need. It was a team effort. I am thrilled to be part of such a caring community.” said Mitchell.

Mitchell joined Team Marti in 2020 as a buyer’s specialist, a trusted advisor and advocate for home buyers. Prior to joining Team Marti, Mitchell served as COO and interim president of Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission for eight years, and he was a key leader in the establishment of KentHOPE and of Re:NOVO, programs that help women transition out of homelessness. He has also served on the Kent Police Department’s diversity taskforce, was on the board of the Kent Chamber of Commerce, led a C3 Leaders/Pinnacle Forum group, and has been a volunteer with Young Life for more than 30 years. Mitchell is active in the Kent Rotary and Bible Study Fellowship.

“We met Dave through his work in the Kent community years ago and are proud to call him our friend and to have him on our team,” said Marti Reeder, managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott Real Estate. “He is so deserving of the Mariners’ Hometown Hero award. Helping feed our community over the last 18 months has been a full-time job, but service is in Dave’s blood. It’s who he is. He is a true community leader and our personal hero.”

About Team Marti

Marti Reeder, a full-service Realtor® and managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott Real Estate, was named “Best Real Estate Agent” by Kent Reporter readers in their 2020 “Best of Kent” contest, Reeder’s twelfth such honor. Reeder was also recently named “Best of Covington” in the REALTOR category. Reeder was recognized by Realtrends.com in its selection of 2020 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals: Washington Individuals, an honor given only to the top 1% of real estate practitioners. Reeder is a member of the Kent and Covington Chambers of Commerce as well as the Kent Downtown Partnership. She gives back to her community by supporting Rotary, Kiwanis, KentHOPE, Kent Community Foundation and other local organizations.

For more information, contact:

Marti Reeder, Realtor®, Managing Broker, John L. Scott Kent, WA

Phone: (253) 234-7626 (office team line)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.teammarti.com