Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says over the weekend the agency had to do something it hasn’t done in his entire 30-year career – pursue and stop a golf cart on the freeway.

A woman in distress was driving it the wrong way onto an SR 167 on-ramp at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and a trooper had to use a pursuit immobilization technique (aka “PIT maneuver”) to prevent her from entering the freeway going the wrong direction.

The woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and an involuntary evaluation.

Troopers are looking for the owner of the golf cart, and anyone with any information is asked to call the State Patrol with any information at (360) 596-3929.