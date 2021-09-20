SAVE THE DATE : Kent Downtown Partnership’s 3rd Annual Street of Treats Autumn Fest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest season with activities for all ages in downtown Kent.

The KDP is dedicated to creating family friendly fun for the Kent Community while keeping it COVID safe.

Show off your creativity and costumes.

Participating merchants are welcoming masked visitors to stop in and get a spectacular treat.

Enter the costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities and more!

Help support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation.

Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats, as downtown businesses will be waiting to welcome you!

This is a FREE, rain or shine community event.

RSVP strongly recommended – visit the KDP website for more info at https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/street-of-treats/.

This event is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non-profit organization.