Early Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021 at around 1:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Meeker Street (map below), Kent Police Officers were dispatched to reports of an altercation that resulted in gunshots being fired, with one victim fatally wounded and two injured.

Police say that when Officers arrived at the location, they found one male in his mid-30s, and one male in his early 20s with gunshot wounds.

The first officers on scene immediately administered first aid until Fire and Medics could stabilize the victims so they could be moved.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for possible life-threatening injuries.

While treating the victims, officers learned that the suspect had fled in the victim’s vehicle with a third male victim.

The vehicle that the males were in was located. A third male victim in his 20’s was also located, near the vehicle, deceased with gunshot wounds to his body. A K9 track was initiated in search of the suspect, however, he has not been located at this time. There is limited information about the suspect and his identity is unknown.

There were several witnesses to the altercation and gunshots; however, the reason for the dispute is still undetermined.

Kent Detectives continue investigating the circumstances around this incident and process the information gained from the crime scene and from initial witness information that was provided.

Kent Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have any information to call 911, the Kent Police tip line at (253) 856-5808 or [email protected], reference Kent Police Case number 21-11125.