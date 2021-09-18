Kent Mayor Dana Ralph will be at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ‘Coffee & Conversation.’

This will be a free, open public event with “questions and answers and good conversation.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing information about what we’re working on here at city hall, answering your questions and chatting about anything you’d like to talk about!” the Mayor said in a statement.

The Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E. Smith Street: