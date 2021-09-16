Mark your calendars – the City Arts Commission and the Kent Downtown Partnership will be celebrating the new Downtown Mural Project with a dedication on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

The free outdoor event will run from 3 – 4 p.m. at the vacant lot at 2nd Ave S. and W. Meeker Streets (roughly 310 W. Meeker Street; map below).

Suzanne Cameron, Design Committee Chair, was an active participant in the mural projects and will represent KDP.

“We hope you are able to join the festivities which will include a few speakers (including the artists), refreshments, and some fun giveaways.”

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021: 3 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Vacant lot at the corner of 2nd Ave and Meeker Street – at the new mural by Nick Goettling (outside of Page Turner Books across from Maggie’s: