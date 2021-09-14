Kent City Councilmember Brenda Fincher has been appointed to King County’s Mental Illness and Drug Dependency (MIDD) Advisory Committee as the representative for the Sound Cities Association, King County announced Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

On Tuesday, the King County Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Fincher to a four-year term, expiring on June 30, 2025.

“Councilmember Fincher is a beloved member of the Kent community whose compassion knows no bounds,” said King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, who represents District 5. “I have had the pleasure of working with her in the community and we are lucky to have her experience, her expertise and her empathy on the MIDD Advisory Committee.”

The MIDD Advisory Committee is an advisory body to the King County Executive and the King County Council and works to ensure access to mental health and chemical dependency services are available to those most in need regardless of where they live.