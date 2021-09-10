After a year-long, pandemic hiatus, the Kent Arts Commission’s Spotlight Series is back and tickets are on sale now.

The performing arts series brings exceptional entertainment to Kent, and the upcoming season will feature nine performances, beginning Oct. 9 and running through March 25, 2022:

Collision of Rhythm

Saturday, October 9

Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth

Collision of Rhythm is a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee. The duo creates a joyful and richly explosive experience with drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, and more. Collision of Rhythm has been described as “Stomp meets Blue Man Group meets Cirque du Soleil.” Sponsored by Allegro Performing Arts Academy

Luca Stricagnoli

Friday, October 22

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth

Italian acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli is known for his unique style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has led to more than 100 million views on his music videos. In addition to his musical abilities, Luca brings an enthusiastic energy to the stage.

Magical Strings 35th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concert

Sunday, December 5

Kent-Meridian PAC, 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $26 general, $24 senior, $15 youth

The Boulding Family’s musical celebration of the holiday season is a festive and memorable tradition. Once again, Pam and Philip Boulding are joined by their children, grandchildren, and guests for an afternoon of Yuletide music, Irish step dancing, drumming, and storytelling.

International Guitar Night

Friday, January 21

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth

International Guitar Night brings together the world’s foremost acoustic guitarists. This year’s lineup features: Lulo Reinhard, Germany’s Latin Swing master; contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones from Australia; two-hand “tapper” Alexandre Misko from Russia; and Italian jazz guitarist and vocalist Eleanor “Lele” Strino. Sponsored by Pete and Pat Curran through the Kent Community Foundation

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico

Saturday, February 5

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 general, $22 senior $15 youth

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, a youth ensemble from Chicago’s immigrant barrios, is mariachi music’s most exciting newcomer. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated group of young Mexican-American musicians have released three highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both the Billboard and the iTunes Latin Albums charts. Partial Funding from WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, Washington State Arts Commission, and Pete and Pat Curran through the Kent Parks Foundation

Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock

Saturday, February 12

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 general, $25 senior, $15 youth

Between 1965 and 1975, Laurel Canyon Boulevard, located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, was home to many of the musicians who redefined American popular music and inspired the “L.A. sound” of the early ‘70s – artists like The Mamas & The Papas; the Byrds; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; Neil Young; James Taylor; Joni Mitchell; Jackson Browne; Linda Ronstadt; the Eagles; and more. This show follows these legendary artists and shares stories on how this neighborhood of like-minded artists influenced the music that was created. Sponsored by The Pete and Pat Curran Family

The Drifters

Friday, February 25

Kentwood Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 general, $28 senior, $15 youth

Up on the Roof. Under the Boardwalk. This Magic Moment. Stand by Me. The list of hits goes on and on. The Drifters are one of rock & roll’s founding vocal groups. They were in the first class of legends to be initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and their classic tune “Under the Boardwalk” is the most played R&B record of all time. Sponsored by Judy Woods

Alpin Hong

Friday, March 18

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $26 general, $24 senior, $15 youth

Whirlwind American tours and performances across the globe have earned pianist Alpin Hong the reputation as a modern-day Pied Piper. From Walt Disney Hall to the White House, his combination of stunning technique, emotional range, and rare humor continues to bring audiences young and old to their feet. Sponsored by Pete and Pat Curran through the Kent Community Foundation, with support from the Haffner Family

Masters of Hawaiian Music

Friday, March 25

Kent-Meridian PAC, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $28 general, $26 senior, $15 youth

Four-time Grammy-winner, master slack key guitarist George Kahumoku Jr. is producer and star of the weekly Slack Key Show® on Maui, now in its second decade. George’s “Masters of Hawaiian Music” shows showcase the artistry of slack key guitar, the distinctly Hawaiian style of open tunings. Guitarists Jeff Peterson and Sonny Lim join George to share beautiful music, good humor, Hawaiian cultural knowledge, and the down-home spirit of the islands. Partial Funding from WESTAF and National Endowment for the Arts, and support from Pete and Pat Curran through the Kent Community Foundation

Tickets for all Spotlight Series performances are on sale now, and can be purchased online at kentarts.com, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 4th Ave. N. Hours for phone and in-person sales are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kent Arts Commission cares deeply about the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and community. In keeping with the policies of our host venues (Kent School District), we will require Spotlight Series audiences to wear masks indoors. We will also maintain social distancing between seating groups. We recognize that situations change rapidly and will review and re-evaluate routinely based on School District policies, as well as state, county, and CDC guidance.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services and partially funded by 4Culture, Arts WA, WESTAF, National Endowment for the Arts, and a variety of business and individual sponsors.

For information call 253-856-5050 or visit kentarts.com.