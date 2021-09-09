Join the Kent Chamber of Commerce for a Mayoral debate forum, focusing on the needs and issues of the business community and featuring Mayor Dana Ralph and challenger Dawn Bennett.

The KCC Government Affairs Committee will ask chamber members for input regarding their most important business needs to shape the event.

This event will also be live-streamed on our Facebook page, then posted on our website.

Have a question you would like to submit? Please contact the chamber at (253) 854.1770 or [email protected].

WHEN: Thursday Oct 7, 2021: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM PDT

WHERE: Heritage Club at the Showare Center, 625 W. James Street, Kent, WA

FEES/ADMISSION:

$25 Member $30 Non Members $150 Vendor Table



LIVE-STREAM: To watch a live video of this debate, be sure to “Like” us on Facebook here and you’ll get a notification for when we’re live.

CONTACT: (253) 854-1770 or email [email protected].

VENDOR BOOTHS AVAILABLE (LIMITED NUMBER AVAILABLE)

Limited Capacity