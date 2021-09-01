A fundraiser for the Kent Chapter of Music4Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Kent Lutheran Church.

The event – which will run from 2 – 3:30 p.m. – will feature cellists from the Auburn Symphony. Light refreshments will be provided. You’ll get to learn more about this wonderful program that benefits students in the Kent School District.



Here’s more from organizers:

“Music4Life is an organization that collects used musical instruments, pays to have them refurbished and then donates them to the Kent School District for students who aren’t able to afford their own instrument. Research shows that children who participate in instrumental music activities do better in many ways. Musical training has numerous benefits including helping with brain development, keeping kids engaged in school and helping to build imagination and intellectual curiosity.

“The Booster Club members of the Kent Chapter of Music4Life are thrilled to be able to provide these instruments to our local public school students and we hope that the community will join us at our first fundraiser to help keep the program going and growing.”

CLICK HERE for the Facebook event page for the fundraiser. CLICK HERE for more information about Music4Life. And CLICK HERE for info specific to the Kent Chapter .



This is a casual dress event 🙂

Organizers really need RSVPs so that they will have enough snacks and drinks – please RSVP to [email protected].

Kent Lutheran Church is located at 336 2nd Ave S.: