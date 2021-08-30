The Wastemobile offers King County residents and eligible businesses a safe and convenient opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste at no cost, and it’s coming to Fire Station 75 from Sept. 10–12, 2021.
What is accepted at the Wastemobile?
☑️ Fluorescent bulbs/tubes (limit of 10 per vehicle)
☑️ Household cleaners
☑️ Oil-based paint
☑️ Gasoline, motor oil, and antifreeze (25-gal limit)
☑️ Pesticides
☑️ Household batteries (lead-acid, alkaline, button, rechargeable)
☑️ Propane/butane gas tanks (5-gal limit)
For a full list of accepted items and quantity limits, visit https://www.kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/en/news-and-events/wastemobile-kent-covington-3?
Questions? Direct message (DM) or call 206-296-4692, between:
-
- Monday – Friday (except holidays): 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wastemobile organizers have taken a number of precautions to ensure the health of customers and staff:
-
- Customers are asked to place their hazardous waste in their vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer.
- Customers should remain in their vehicles at all times and follow directions by Wastemobile staff.
- All Wastemobile customers are asked to wear a face mask if possible.
This service is funded through a charge on your utility bills so you won’t be charged a fee when you drop off your materials.
Fire Station 75 is located at 15635 SE 272nd Street in Kent:
Recent Comments