Calling all Volunteers – the Kent Downtown Partnership is looking for individuals, families, and groups who can help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, and more at the Fall ‘TeamUp2CleanUp’ event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Volunteers will meet at 307 W. Gowe Street at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 The event will run from 9 a.m. – Noon. Social distancing protocols will be required. Bring your mask; garden gloves encouraged if you have a pair. KDP will supply tools/equipment, disposable gloves, and a few pairs of garden gloves to loan. All activities will be outdoors, with plenty of space for social distancing.



WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. – Noon

WHERE: 307 W. Gowe Street, Kent: