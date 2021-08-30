The Black Future Co-op Fund will close out its celebration of the legacy of Black giving, while inspiring increased investment in Black communities during Black Philanthropy Month with a final virtual event from 5–6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 31 – “Where is the Money?”

In the wake of social justice uprisings, corporations, foundations, and individuals made pledges to address anti-Black racism and improve equity. However, while some money has been generated, many who made commitments have yet to fulfill those promises.

The virtual panel: “Where is the Money?” will explore:

Why words without action perpetuate anti-Black racism. What is needed to move beyond words to create real change. How we can hold people, foundations, and corporations accountable moving forward.



This discussion will be live-streamed on the Black Future Co-op Fund’s Facebook and YouTube channel and will feature a not-to-be-missed collection of panelists, including:

C’Ardiss “CC” Gardner Gleser, director of programs and strategic initiatives of Satterberg Foundation Afi Tengue, vice president of philanthropy and impact of Giving Compass Aisha Al-Amin, donor relations manager of Powerful Voices Victoria Santos, co-founder of BIPOC ED Coalition and co-executive of Young Women Empowered Moderated by Morgan Dawson, community advocate.



Don’t miss out on this important panel discussion. Click the link to RSVP: Click here.

“The KD Hall Foundation believes Black Philanthropy Month is essential,” said KD Hall Foundation president and CEO KD Hall. “When funding comes from Black-led organizations, it makes the work that much sweeter. We are grateful for the architects of the Black Future Co-op Fund, who blessed up with an inaugural We See You grant. This flexible, unrestrictive funding uplifts our efforts to provide opportunities, mentorship and sponsorship for young women and girls through their educational journey, enabling a lifelong path of leadership.”

About the Black Future Co-Op Fund

Created by and for Black Washingtonians, the Black Future Co-op Fund is a new paradigm for philanthropy to ignite Black wealth, health, and well-being over generations. Through intentional investment, the Fund works to connect Black communities for collective power, promote a truthful Black narrative, and uplift, Black-led solutions that foster Black generational prosperity. For more, visit: blackfuturewa.org.

About the KD Hall Foundation

The KD Hall Foundation has two vital missions: Helping women and young girls prepare for the workforce by providing opportunities, support, mentorship and sponsorship through their lifelong journey of education and leadership in addition to increasing public awareness and support for research of Sickle Cell Disease.

