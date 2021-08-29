On Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park held its annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fundraiser in Des Moines, where they broke a 63-year fundraising record.

This year, the contributions of civic-minded businesses, volunteers, Rotarians, and patrons generated an estimated $110,000.

This one-day outdoor fundraiser featured nationally-acclaimed blues performers and tastings of Northwest craft beers.

Face masks were provided for all partipants for the outdoor event at Des Moines Beach Park.

All net proceeds of the event go to community and international projects funded by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, including:

The Des Moines Area Food Bank , which provides emergency food services and meals to go for those in need of assistance in Des Moines, SeaTac, and the West Hill of Kent. Highline Music4Life , an organization dedicated to putting musical instruments in the hands of kids in Highline Public Schools who can’t afford an instrument. Lighthouse Northwest , which works to break the cycle of domestic abuse by providing housing and resources to families who have experienced domestic abuse and by activating the community to participate in prevention and intervention. The annual Coats4Kids Coat drive , which has provided thousands of warm coats for kids over the years. DM/NP Rotary’s Abundance Project , providing everyday pantry and refrigerated food items for middle and high school students who are homeless. The Abundance Project location inside the schools allows students to discreetly select what they need, so they can focus on their education. .



More about the many causes funded by the club can be found at www.DMNPRotary.org.

“This year’s Blues & Brews Fest was the biggest single fundraiser in our organization’s 63-year history,” said Blake Messer, Rotary marketing chair for the event. “We are grateful to our sponsors and all who attended and contributed to the event for helping us raise such a sizable amount. The past year and a half has been challenging for many in our area, and as a result, there are more folks to help.”

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park welcomes community leaders looking to exchange ideas and take action. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a Rotarian and experiencing the reward and fellowship that come with the club’s work can learn more by attending an upcoming meeting. RSVP at www.DMNPRotary.org.

