Travelers heading southbound on SR 167 attempting to enter westbound SR 18 near Auburn should prepare for delays and detours Wednesday, Aug. 25, beginning at 10 p.m.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the southbound SR 167 off-ramp to westbound SR 18 at 10 p.m. to repair concrete barriers damaged in a collision early Wednesday morning.

The off-ramp should reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.

Travelers heading south on SR 167 during this closure will be detoured to eastbound SR 18 towards C Street and then back on to westbound SR 18.

Before heading out the door, travelers should check traffic conditions and the latest blocking incidents on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed.