Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire

Puget Sound Fire and Renton RFA fought a 2 alarm commercial fire at a convenience store located in the 23800 block of 104th Ave SE in Kent early Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021.

Officials say the blaze started because of the illegal discharge of fireworks in the parking lot, which ignited combustible materials on the exterior of the building.

There were no injuries reported, but the building appears to be a total loss.