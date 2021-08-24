Photo courtesy @PugetSoundFire
Puget Sound Fire and Renton RFA fought a 2 alarm commercial fire at a convenience store located in the 23800 block of 104th Ave SE in Kent early Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, 2021.
Officials say the blaze started because of the illegal discharge of fireworks in the parking lot, which ignited combustible materials on the exterior of the building.
There were no injuries reported, but the building appears to be a total loss.
Puget Sound Fire and Renton RFA on location of a 2 alarm commercial fire at 23800 104 Avenue SE. pic.twitter.com/tUDKinpEzH
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 24, 2021
Crews continuing to work on extinguishing the fire. @KingCoMedicOne and Zone 3 Fire Explorers are providing firefighter rehab support. pic.twitter.com/zVk92zKZuj
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 24, 2021
Fire has been extinguished and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries to firefighters. pic.twitter.com/w96DlKzvWs
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 24, 2021
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 24, 2021
