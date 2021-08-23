THE NEXT FREE FEET FIRST SELF-GUIDED WEDNESDAY WALK WILL BE THIS WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, 2021:

DATE & TIME: This Wednesday Aug. 25 any time between 9 a.m. at 11 a.m. (allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 a.m.)

Come join us to walk the Soos Creek Trail north from Gary Grant Park

LOCATION: Gary Grant Park, SE 208th Street, Kent. (first left after 136th Ave. SE)

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/fpAzzBwbsYF2

You will walk at your own speed following the signs starting any time between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (finish by 11 a.m.).

PARKING:

Look out for our “Feet First Walk Here” event sign board by the parking lot entrance on SE 208th St. The lot can be full. Be patient as cars leave quite frequently.

REGISTRATION: Once you arrive and park, please report to our table close to the park shelter beyond the restroom block to sign in. No need to register in advance.

AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Well behaved dogs also allowed if kept on a leash. Max of 6 from any household walking together.

DISTANCE: Up to just short of 3.0 miles (or less if you prefer) at your own speed south along a beautiful section of the Soos Creek Trail.

ACCESS: All the trail is paved so is suitable for those using wheelchairs, strollers etc. But there are some hills along the trail.

WEATHER: The walk is offered come rain or shine! If it’s warm, please apply sunscreen on exposed skin and carry plenty of water.

RESTROOMS: These are close to our sign-in table.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER FREE SUMMER FEET FIRST WALKS:

SELF GUIDED WEDNESDAY WALKS:

As well as Aug. 25, we are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on Sept. 8 and 22 between 9 & 11am. We will share details nearer the time.

FREE LEADER GUIDED SUNDAY WALKS

We will have our final Summer 2021 leader-guided walk on Sept. 19. This will be a tour of downtown Kent starting at 10am from outside Panera at Kent Station.

Details of all Kent Self-Guided and Leader Guided walks will be posted at least 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website:

https://www.meetup.com/Feet-First-Walks/

Visit this site often to see what walks are being offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

Our walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ This requires joining the public group.

COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS FOR FEET FIRST WALKS

IN THE INTERESTS OF EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

Walkers who are not fully vaccinated (Pfizer & Moderna two shots + 2 weeks or J&J one shot + 2 weeks) should wear a mask when checking in and when walking when it’s not possible to keep a minimum of 6 ft. distance from others. Please do not join us if you are unwilling to meet this expectation.

Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID symptoms

QUESTIONS on Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] or 206-794-5198.

WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!

THE IMPORTANCE OF WALKING TO KEEP FIT AND HEALTHY:

