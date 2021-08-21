Have you ever wanted to know more about the how the Kent Police Department operates? Or what the different units within the department do? Meet officers, even a K9? This might be your chance!



The Fall Community Police Academy Session will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, and run through Wednesday, Dec. 8.

It will be held in person at the Kent Police/Fire Training Center on the East Hill of Kent from 6:30-9:00 p.m. each week.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.kentwa.gov/residents/public-safety/police-department/community-police-academy