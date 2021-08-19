The Kent Isolation and Quarantine facility located at 1233 Central Ave N. (map below) is scheduled to reopen next week by Aug. 25, 2021.

The controversial COVID-19 facility – which used to be an Econolodge Motel until the county purchased it in 2020 – had been closed for a while, but activity on the site should resume this week as staff begins to prepare for reopening.

“The Delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases of COVID-19 which highlights the need for a space where members of the community and first responders can safely isolate and quarantine when needed,” the county said in a statement.

Here’s more info from King County:

Why do we need an Isolation and Quarantine facility?

King County created Isolation and Quarantine facilities for two very important reasons:

to reduce the spread of the illness; and keep our hospital beds available for people with acute healthcare needs.

Since the doors first opened in Kent in March 2020, over 2,744 people have been kept safe and supported to recover in the County’s isolation and quarantine facilities.

Who is helped by Isolation and Quarantine facilities?

King County residents who cannot safely self-quarantine or isolate in their own home, or do not have a home.

What does Isolation and Quarantine mean?

ISOLATION is for people who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms like fever, cough, or shortness of breath. By staying away from others (isolating) while sick, you can avoid infecting housemates and people in the community. QUARANTINE is for people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. During quarantine, health experts recommend you stay away from others for 10 days and watch for symptoms.



Who will occupy this facility and for how long:

First responders and health care workers. People who can’t safely self-isolate or quarantine at home. For example, a person who cannot safely isolate from a fragile family member (immune- compromised or elderly) in the home or a person in a close shared-living situation such as an adult family home or dorm room. People experiencing homelessness. Length of time for recovery varies. An onsite health care professional will approve discharge from the facility.



What is the staffing at the Kent facility?

First, Public Health-Seattle & King County clinical staff assess and approve all placements into isolation and quarantine. Onsite, the Kent facility has 24/7 staffing, including security, a site manager and health care professionals. Health and behavioral health care professionals are onsite 24/7 to regularly monitor health status and symptoms and determine safe discharge.

What other services are provided on site?

Meals, snacks and other essentials are provided to guests through a “drop-and- go” protocol. Rooms have a television or portable tablet and puzzles or games are available to combat isolation and boredom. Occupants have a telephone to keep in touch with family and friends, and a 24/7 number to call if their condition should change or if they need any supplies or other assistance. Anyone needing acute care or medically necessary procedures will be transported immediately to a licensed medical facility.



Transportation to and from the facility

Transportation will be provided by the most appropriate method, including ambulances or other transportation providers.

If you or someone you know may need Isolation and Quarantine services or you have questions, you can call:

King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977. Open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. Interpretation service is available in multiple languages.

Below are some additional websites to help you stay informed about the ongoing COVID-19 response: