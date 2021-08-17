A FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held at the Kent Library on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Seot. 14, 2021.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021: 1 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021: 1 – 6 p.m.



Ages 12 and older.

Administered by Public Health-Seattle King County and their affiliates.

Single dose and 2-dose vaccines available.

On-site interpreter services.

The vaccine is available regardless of insurance, citizenship or immigration status.

Not sure if you’re ready to get vaccinated? Medical staff will provide information and answer questions on-site.

Walk-ups welcome. Registration not required.

More info here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61115a89e1c0424100b45f7d

The Kent Library is located at 212 2nd Ave N.: