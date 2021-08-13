REMINDER : The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) continues its Inside OUT Marketplace this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

This free, open event will run in historic downtown Kent from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

1st Ave comes alive with shopping, art, entertainment, and kids activities!

The Saturday street market is a pedestrian-only, with streets aligned with booths, demonstrations and music.

Restaurants and retail shops will use indoor, on-street, and sidewalks outdoor commerce.

Explore Kent’s historic district and the surrounding downtown areas unique shops, fantastic food and funky vibe.

LIVE MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

11:00 – 1:00 p.m.: Champayne Honeybee – Bluesy original and classy covers 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Miss Rose & the Rythym Perculators – Vintage jazz & swing 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Johnny 7 & the Black Crabs — Honky-tonk, rockabilly, vintage rock



WINE TASTING:

If you love wine, this is the day to come. The tasting event will be from 5 – 8 p.m., outdoors in the 1st Ave Plaza. Featuring 6 wineries and food samples. Ticket is required, get one HERE .

Parking is available at the corner of W. Titus Street and 1st Ave S. Parking is free and without time limits on these Saturdays only.

More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/inside-out-open-air-dining-market-place-7/

This event is sponsored by the City of Kent, 4Culture, Edward Jones Female Financial Advisors, Republic Services, I Love Kent, and Downtown Kent’s merchants. For more Information please visit www.downtownkentwa.com or email [email protected].

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.