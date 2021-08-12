A Wildfire Smoke Alert was issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and local public health agencies of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

“Air pollution is increasing due to wildfire smoke and may cause health problems,” the alert said. “Winds are bringing wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound region. We expect air quality to worsen today (Thursday) and reach levels UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in many areas in the Puget Sound region.”

Officials expect smoke to continue or worsen on Friday.

Some areas may have higher concentrations for short periods of time if additional smoke plumes move into the area.

Smoke should begin to clear on Saturday.

Wildfire smoke can cause and worsen many health problems:

Asthma attack Chest pain Coughing Fast heartbeat Headaches Irritated sinuses Stinging eyes Trouble breathing



Both COVID-19 and wildfire smoke affect the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increase health risks, especially for sensitive populations.

Here’s more info from officials:

Please follow the guidelines from your local health or state health department regarding current restrictions and facial covering guidelines. The following recommendations are based on current guidelines to the best of our knowledge.

Current air quality conditions are MODERATE but will reach UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS in many areas of the Puget Sound region.

Air quality conditions may change quickly. Check the air quality forecast regularly at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website . When the air looks and smells smoky, it may not be the best time for activities outdoors. Use your best judgement. Be prepared. Take steps now to be ready once wildfire smoke fills our air.



When air quality reaches conditions that are UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS, the following groups should take precautions: infants, children, and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors, or are suffering from COVID-19: