The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a membership luncheon focused on Business Community Safety this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2021, featuring Chief Rafael Padilla and others guests speaking about crime in Kent.

This event will run – and stream live on our Facebook page – from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“This summit is designed from leaders to LISTEN,” the chamber said.

Here’s how to watch the livestream, brought to you by ILoveKent.net:

Be sure to “Like” our Facebook page here (if you’ve already “Liked” our page you don’t need to do anything, other than look for and click on a notification around 11:30 a.m.). This will ensure that you get a notification on your Facebook app/feed alerting you to when we’re streaming live. If you miss the live event, don’t fret – we’ll post an edited (for time) version within a day or so.



More info here.