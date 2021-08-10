Two cooling center locations will be available for the upcoming heat wave expected to hit Kent later this week:
- Kent Commons Community Center (525 4th Ave N.): Thursday & Friday, Noon – 5 p.m.
- Kent Public Library *212 2nd Ave N.): Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Impactful heat is expected Thursday and Friday, with moderate to high risks of heat-related illness and increasing fire danger.
Here are some tips to stay cool and stay safe: 👇
🧊 Go to a cooling center if you need to
💧 Stay hydrated even if you aren’t thirsty
👕 Wear loose, light clothing
🐕 Check on kids and pets
🚗 Don’t leave kids/pets in your car
🌡️ Watch for signs of heat stress
☀️ Shut windows/blinds during the day
🕶️ Use sun protection outside
Other options may include the Woodmont Public Library, Kent Panther Lake Library and the Covington Library, all open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
