ANNOUNCING THE NEXT FREE KENT SUMMER WALKS OF 2021: Aug. 11 & 15

NEXT SELF-GUIDED WALK: Come walk along the Green River trail from LA Fitness and visit Riverview Park.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday Aug. 11 any time between 9 am at 11 am (allow 1 hour to walk & finish by 11 am)

LOCATION: LA Fitness, 520 Washington Av. (just south of the intersection with Willis St./SR 516).



Meet at Front Entrance to LA Fitness

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/LjWByzXyJF92

THANK YOU: A big “thank you” to LA Fitness for allowing us to base this walk at their facility. If you wish to use their restrooms, please pick up a pass from our Feet First sign-in table.

PLEASE NOTE: Out of consideration For LA Fitness staff and members, we require all Feet First walkers to wear a mask indoors, whether fully vaccinated or not.

PARKING: Look for our “FEET FIRST WALK HERE” sign on West Valley Rd/Washington Av. Use the LA Fitness parking lot.

REGISTRATION: When you arrive, please report to our table just outside the building’s front entrance to sign in. No need to register in advance.

AGE LIMITS: All ages welcome. Well behaved dogs also welcome if kept on a leash.

DISTANCE: Up to 1.5 miles out and 1.5 miles back (3 miles total) at your own speed. You can turn around before the 1.5 mile marker if you choose.

WEATHER: The walk is offered come rain or shine!

OUR TRAIL: Green River trail southeast past Riverview Park plus a short section of the Interurban Trail south.

The Footbridge at Riverview Park

NEXT FREE LEADER-GUIDED WALK:

DATE & TIME 10am: Sunday, Aug. 15 Meeting ready to walk at 10am. We will all walk together as one group. (allow 2 hours)

Come walk the Rabbit Loop Trail along both banks of the Green River from Hogan Park on Russell Road.

Join Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassadors, Chris and Val Ensor and fellow volunteers to explore the trail both sides of the Green River and visit the Old Fishing Hole on this 3.5 mile leader guided walk.

MEETING PLACE:

Meet near the restrooms near the center of the Hogan Park, 24400 Russell Rd. Kent, WA 98032.

Find on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/SgqwJ94nWMs

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

Find W. Meeker St. in Kent. Take the turn north into Russell Road by Shari’s restaurant/bakery. The parking lot for Hogan Park will be on your right. It is long and thin. There may be one or more ball games in progress. Park in a free space and meet near the restrooms near the center of the park.

WALK DESCRIPTION:

Starting from at Hogan Park at Russell Rd. in Kent, we will walk down the Meeker Street pedestrian/cycle trail to the Green River Trail and continue south to the footbridge under SR 516. After crossing the river we will walk back north and west along the Frager Road pedestrian/cycle trail to the Old Fishing Hole where there is a restroom. After a short break we will cross back over the Green River and take the trail along the east bank of the river beside River Bend Golf Course. Lastly, we will cross Russell Rd over a cross walk to return to Hogan Park. This will complete our loop.

LENGTH & DIFFICULTY OF WALK:

The round-trip distance is approximately 3.5 miles. It is all flat and paved. The trail sections will include sidewalks, shoulders, roads (not busy but we need to keep to the right) and dedicated walking/cycling trails. It is all suitable for wheelchairs, strollers and other wheeled devices. The walk will be led at a casual pace. It should take approximately 3 hours to complete the full route. Bring snacks, water, sturdy shoes (no flip-flops) and a coat if rain is forecast.

DOG & KID FRIENDLY:

This walk is dog and child friendly. However, dogs must be kept on a leash and children need to be able to walk 3.5 miles or be carried/pushed etc. by parents.

SAVE THE DATE FOR OTHER FREE SUMMER FEET FIRST WALKS:

SELF GUIDED WEDNESDAY WALKS:

As well as Aug. 11, we are planning other summer 2021 self-guided walks in and close to Kent on Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 22. We will share details nearer the time.

FREE LEADER GUIDED SUNDAY WALKS

As well as Aug. 15, we will have a Summer 2021 leader-guided walk on Sept. 18. The time and location for this is yet to be decided.

Details of all Kent Self-Guided and Leader Guided walks will be posted at least 2 weeks in advance on the Walks Page of the Feet First Website:

Visit this site often to see what walks are being offered in and around Kent plus elsewhere in King County through Feet First.

Our walks will also be posted on the group Kent Connected Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/groups/603341916482860/ This requires joining the public group.

COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS FOR FEET FIRST WALKS

IN THE INTERESTS OF EVERYONE’S SAFETY:

Walkers who are not fully vaccinated (Pfizer & Moderna two shots + 2 weeks or J&J one shot + 2 weeks) should wear a mask when checking in and when walking when it’s not possible to keep a minimum of 6 ft. distance from others. Please do not join us if you are unwilling to meet this expectation. Stay home when sick or have been in close contact of someone with COVID symptoms



QUESTIONS on Feet First walks and COVID requirements:

Contact Chris Ensor, Feet First Neighborhood Walking Ambassador [email protected] or at 206-794-5198



WALK WITH US: KEEP SAFE, KEEP WELL, KEEP FIT AND KEEP HAPPY!