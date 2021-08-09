Kent Police Chief Padilla and Mayor Dana Ralph will speak at the Kent Senior Activity Center on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m. at a community conversation and update on new police legislation.

They will be answering questions and sharing information about the legislation passed during the Washington State 2021 Legislative Session which impacts our police department.

This event is free and open to the public.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/161874249362883/

The Kent Senior Activity Center is located at 600 E Smith Street: