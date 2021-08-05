Puget Sound Fire and Kent Police were on the scene in downtown Kent at the BNSF tracks, for a train vs pedestrian fatality Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2021.
The incident happened in the 25900 block of 1st Ave South (map below).
Trains, as well as all eastbound and westbound roads between and including S. 259th Street and James Street, were stopped or closed for the investigation.
The Kent Police traffic unit is on scene with Puget Sound Fire, investigating the collision.
Roadways were later cleared.
Puget Sound Fire and Kent Police are on scene in downtown Kent at BN tracks. One person has passed away at the scene. Trains are stopped and multiple crossings are blocked. Please avoid the area.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 5, 2021
Kent Police are investigating a collision involving a train and a pedestrian. Please avoid downtown Kent until 4:30pm. https://t.co/okvqdFQ5iJ pic.twitter.com/66uN6ki57i
— Kent Police (@kentpd) August 5, 2021
***Update*** all roadways in downtown Kent are now open. Our Traffic unit is still investigating this collision. pic.twitter.com/We0w8CWOGw
— Kent Police (@kentpd) August 5, 2021
