Puget Sound Fire and Kent Police were on the scene in downtown Kent at the BNSF tracks, for a train vs pedestrian fatality Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2021.

The incident happened in the 25900 block of 1st Ave South (map below).

Trains, as well as all eastbound and westbound roads between and including S. 259th Street and James Street, were stopped or closed for the investigation.

The Kent Police traffic unit is on scene with Puget Sound Fire, investigating the collision.

Roadways were later cleared.