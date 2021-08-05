As we previously reported, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Kent Police were called to the Mar A Villa (25811 23800 30th Ave S.) at around 9:30 a.m. for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, a 55-year-old adult female victim was located inside the residence, deceased.

Police say that – based on information obtained along with the evidence located at the scene – it was determined this would be a homicide investigation.

Kent Detectives developed information that led them to identify a suspect related to the death of the female. The 33-year-old suspect, related to the victim, was located and taken into custody without incident.

The male suspect has been booked into jail on the charges of Murder in the first degree.

Kent Detectives have not yet named the suspect, as he has not officially been charged.