Kent Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman on Kent’s West Hill on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021.

The incident happened at the Mar A Villa Mobile Home Park, located at 23800 30th Ave S. (map below).

Police were summoned around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning by a family member who had come to the victim’s home. Concerns were raised when family members were unable to reach the victim during the morning hours. That circumstance was described as highly unusual for the victim.

Police entered the residence and located the body of the female resident inside. Officers secured the area around the residence to conduct their investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, though the King County Medical Examiner will be responding to the scene to conduct that portion of the investigation.

While Police have not identified a suspect at this time, there is nothing to indicate that the woman was a random victim. Detectives continue to work with family and friends in hopes of identifying a suspect and motive for this crime.