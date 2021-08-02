The Kent Lions Club will be teaming up with the Kent Chamber of Commerce to continue and grow the Kent Farmers Market, beginning in June 2022.

As we previously reported, the Kent Farmers Market – held every Saturday at Town Square Plaza – was canceled by the Lions for 2021 due to COVID-19. At that time, the club said that “continuing regulations and our location have made it a struggle to keep the market operating smoothly and safely.”

“COVID-19 has taught the Kent Lions a lot of lessons including that in order to grow and sustain our farmers market we need a bit of a helping hand,” Lions Club organizers said. “So we’ve enlisted the assistance of the Kent Chamber of Commerce to help ensure the future of the Farmers Market in downtown Kent.”

“While we will not be back this summer, we are working hard behind the scenes to bring back our downtown Saturday farmers market so that it is better than ever next year and in the years to come.”