Grab your friends and Sip Swirl, & Savor your way through 1st Ave Plaza in downtown Kent on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, sampling delicious wines from Washington wineries.

Act fast though, as tickets are limited to 150 people, with select tasting times: 5 – 6 p.m., 6 – 7 p.m., and 7- 8 p.m.

Guests can expect food samples, charcuterie, and more provided by local businesses. The event will occur during the Inside OUT Open Air Marketplace, so come early explore shops, artists and vendors, restaurants, and live entertainment. This event open to the public of all ages. Wine tasting requires a ticket and 21 over. This mini wine event will be held outdoors in the 1 st Ave Plaza Park. Six wineries will be featured, with the option to purchase wine bottles.



ENTERTAINMENT: Johnny 7 & the Black Crabs Vintage Rock and Roll, Honky-Tonk, and Hillbilly Swing, the trio performs upbeat music full of harmonies, quirky turns with a danceable beat!

WINERIES: Uva Furem Winery, Abbe Wines, Ducleaux Cellars, Stina’s Cellars, Dahlman Cellars, Dama Wines

BYOG: Help us reduce waste, bring your glass! If you forget, disposable glasses will be provided.

RAIN OR SHINE EVENT:

Tickets include 10 tasting tickets Disposable wine glass Wrist band



COVID PROTOCOLS

KDP is taking the Covid-19 pandemic very seriously: “We are committed to ensuring guests have a great time while remaining safe. Our goal is to provide the community with appealing and fun events in a social setting once again. Most importantly, we will gladly refund tickets if we need to cancel the event.”

The KDP is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Proceeds from this event benefit the KDP and future programming in downtown Kent.