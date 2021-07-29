REMINDER : The Greater Kent Historical Society Museum’s Grand Re-Opening celebration will be this Friday, July 30, 2021.

Stroll on over from Noon – 4 p.m. on Friday to the Kent Museum grounds to check out a live carving from a cedar log, a native basket weaving demonstration, special exhibits, and much more.

“After almost 18 months of being closed, we are so looking forward to visitors,” organizers said. “Enjoy an afternoon learning about wood carving, soap box derby racing, Native American basket weaving, and listen to some old-time rock and roll while eating an ice cream sundae! Free and there’s a raffle, too. This will be an exciting afternoon celebrating our City’s rich and vibrant history!”

The event will be held at the Kent Museum, located at 855 East Smith Street: